Rashmika Mandanna feeds Vijay Deverakonda, newlyweds serve food to fans at Hyderabad meet-and-greet. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. Since their wedding, the newlyweds have been busy with post-wedding rituals. They recently visited Vijay Deverakonda’s native village, Thummanpet, where they performed the Satyanarayana pooja and a Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony at their new home. The couple is now set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad later this evening. Amid the busy celebrations, they also made time for their fans. Ahead of the reception, Rashmika and Vijay organised a special meet-and-greet in Hyderabad, where they personally welcomed admirers and even shared a meal with them.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda meet fans after wedding

On Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay interacted with fans in Hyderabad, marking their first public meet-up since tying the knot. The venue was decorated with floral arrangements and a board at the entrance read, “Welcome to our extended family. With love, #VIROSH,” referencing the affectionate nickname fans have given the couple.

In videos from the event, the couple is seen entering the venue to a shower of rose petals. They greeted fans warmly, shaking hands with attendees, signing autographs and even sharing hugs. The couple then personally served food to their guests before sitting down with them for lunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRO Sreenu Suresh (@pro_sreenusuresh)

One particular moment from the gathering quickly captured everyone’s attention. In a viral clip circulating online, Rashmika is seen feeding Vijay with her own hands as fans cheer loudly around them.

For the occasion, Rashmika wore a simple printed saree paired with sindoor and a mangalsutra. Vijay kept his look festive yet relaxed in a floral kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup)

According to fans who attended the meet-up, the couple also shared candid details about their relationship during conversations, revealing that it was Rashmika who had proposed to Vijay.

ALSO READ: Mandana Karimi has ‘packed’ her bags to go back to Iran, reveals losing friends in Mumbai after joining protests: ‘I don’t have a voice in India’

Story continues below this ad

Fans praise the couple

Videos and pictures from the fan meet spread rapidly online, with many people praising the actors for their simplicity and genuine connection with supporters.

One comment read, “I am falling in love with their simplicity and kindness. They are so down to earth. And their love for fans is wonderful.” Another wrote, “These two people are so beautiful inside and out.”

A third user added, “ Best couple they are serving food to fans. Wow memorable moment..” One fan commented, “They are celebrating their love with everyone 😍.”

Another fan wrote, “Being a celebrity couple breaking busy schedules you both are showing how to follow our culture and embrace each and every moment as a family.”

Story continues below this ad

Rashmika and Vijay share wedding and sangeet pics

Rashmika and Vijay have shared photos of their wedding and sangeet ceremony on Instagram. Their wedding photos quickly went viral and amassed around 27.6 million likes, with Rashmika’s wedding post becoming the most-liked wedding post in India, surpassing the previous record held by Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On March 3, the newlyweds also shared glimpses from their stunning sangeet ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Post-wedding rituals and “Virosh” celebrations

Following their wedding, the couple travelled to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on March 1 to seek blessings. They also distributed sweets at the temple and sent sweets to fans across different cities.

On March 2, Rashmika and Vijay visited Vijay’s native village Thummanpeta in Telangana, where they performed their gruhapravesam ceremony and the Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. Rashmika looked graceful in a traditional silk saree complemented by gold jewellery, while Vijay opted for a soft pastel kurta that perfectly matched the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonshine Stories (@moon_shinestories)

On the occasion, Vijay also announced a scholarship scheme for students in Classes 9 and 10 in local government schools.

Tuesday’s fan meet in Hyderabad became the latest chapter in what fans have fondly begun calling the “Virosh celebrations.”

Story continues below this ad

Grand reception in Hyderabad

The celebrations will culminate with a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, where several prominent figures from the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries are expected to attend.

According to the couple’s team, the reception was initially planned as a large gathering that would also include leaders from political and administrative circles. However, the event has now been confirmed as strictly invite-only due to security reasons.

In a statement shared with fans, Vijay and Rashmika said, “Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to join the celebrations.