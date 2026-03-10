Rashmika Mandanna gets ’emotional’ after reading a fan’s note for her and Vijay Deverakonda: ‘Find a love that liberates you’

With their wedding festivities coming to a grand conclusion with a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally entered the unwinding phase. However, they continue to soak in all the love and affection sent their way by fans worldwide, and the power couple is nothing but overwhelmed.

Recently, Rashmika herself took to social media to appreciate a fan’s note who wrote about the actors’ enduring love for each other. The Animal star said that the note titled “Romantic Optimism in a Cynical Age”, written by an individual named Dhamini Damodar, made her emotional as she thanked the writer.

Also Read | Aman Gupta’s ‘top’ investment on Shark Tank India, once valued at Rs 3.75 crore, is now a Rs 1,100 crore business

Quote-tweeting Dhamini’s post sharing the note on X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika wrote, “I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long, long time. There is so much I want to say, but so little I can say. I am finding my own room, and that’s a journey I am so grateful for. Thank you for recognising it. About love, all I can say is — find a love that liberates you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

In the long write-up, Dhamini shared her observations of Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship over the years. Among the many things mentioned, there was a special emphasis on the way Rashmika looked at Vijay. “Anyone who has known admiration in its fullest sense immediately recognises that expression. The gaze conveys attention, warmth, and a form of delight that precedes language. It is the look of someone fully present with another person,” she wrote.

The writer also recounted the various occasions when the two have appeared together in public and explained what she felt Rashmika meant when she said that Vijay “healed me from a pain he did not cause.”

I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time..

There is so much I want to say but so little I can say. I am finding my own room and that’s a journey I am so grateful for..

Thankyou for recognising it..❤️ About love all I… https://t.co/f7W5vv0UJ5 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 8, 2026

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party (2016). She has since worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and currently ranks as one of the most successful female actors in the country, having starred in massive blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, Animal, and Pushpa 2: The Rule, among others. Meanwhile, Vijay, after making his debut with a small role in the Telugu romantic comedy Nuvvila (2011), has since starred in a slew of films, including notable titles such as Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Taxiwaala, and Kingdom.

Interestingly, ever since they worked together for the first time in the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam (2018), rumours of Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship had been circulating. They subsequently joined forces in Dear Comrade (2019) and have never shied away from showering each other with love and support, although they have never confirmed or denied their relationship in public. The power couple eventually tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The two will be seen together next in the period action drama Ranabaali.