‘I am Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda’: Actor introduces herself at scholarship event

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are leading by example, demonstrating what the term “power couple” truly means. Unlike many of their contemporaries, whose lives and work seldom go beyond the confines of Tinseltown, the couple — referred to as Virosh, a portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika — is determined to give back to society, contributing to the masses who made them what they are.

As part of their philanthropic efforts, Rashmika and Vijay recently awarded scholarships to meritorious students in Classes 9 and 10 from Vijay’s native village of Thummanpet in Achampet mandal, Telangana. A video from the occasion has gone viral on social media, showcasing the Chhaava actor referring to herself as “Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda,” embracing her husband’s surname. The scholarship initiative was launched as part of The Deverakonda Foundation’s activities.