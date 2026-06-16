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‘I am Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda’: Actor introduces herself at scholarship event
Rashmika Mandanna proudly embraced Vijay Deverakonda's surname during a visit to Thummanpet village.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are leading by example, demonstrating what the term “power couple” truly means. Unlike many of their contemporaries, whose lives and work seldom go beyond the confines of Tinseltown, the couple — referred to as Virosh, a portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika — is determined to give back to society, contributing to the masses who made them what they are.
As part of their philanthropic efforts, Rashmika and Vijay recently awarded scholarships to meritorious students in Classes 9 and 10 from Vijay’s native village of Thummanpet in Achampet mandal, Telangana. A video from the occasion has gone viral on social media, showcasing the Chhaava actor referring to herself as “Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda,” embracing her husband’s surname. The scholarship initiative was launched as part of The Deverakonda Foundation’s activities.
Check Out | Rashmika Mandanna wipes Vijay Devarakonda’s sweat in adorable clip from village visit. Watch
“I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is my father-in-law’s village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited,” she noted. Rashmika also congratulated the achievers during the event.
While addressing the gathering, Vijay reportedly said, “Giving you this scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it.”
లైఫ్లో కొన్నిసార్లు విన్ అవుతాం, కొన్నిసార్లు ఫెయిల్ అవుతాం.. కానీ ప్రతిసారి నేర్చుకుంటాం. పేరెంట్స్, టీచర్స్ నుంచి నేర్చుకొని గొప్పగా ఎదగండి…
– #Rashmika at Scholarship & Appreciation Ceremony.#VijayDeverakonda #VIROSH#TheDeverakondaFoundation pic.twitter.com/69O9KZd39g
— Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 14, 2026
Another Good day ❤️
Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools – 180 students.
Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June ❤️ will work towards making it bigger.
Lots of love from us all.
Your man,
Vijay. pic.twitter.com/1GceBOKOO7
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026
After the event on Sunday, Vijay had shared a sweet post on social media, expressing his hopes to expand the initiative in the next year. Along with photos featuring him with his parents and Rashmika, Vijay wrote, “Another Good day. Just wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools – 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June. Will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all.” Ahead of the ceremony, Vijay had also shared on social media the list of 180 students selected for the scholarship.
Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at a private ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Having worked together in movies such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together next in the period action drama Ranabaali.
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