Rashmika Mandanna: Covid has challenged us in ways we could have never imagined

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday took to her social media handles to share a video of herself talking about life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the actor said, “Hey guys, I hope you are keeping safe in these crazy, unpredictable times. Covid has been challenged us in ways we could have never imagined, and we weren’t prepared for something like this. Sudden changes in our daily lives, coupled with anxiety and uncertainty which is overwhelming for a lot of you and has been extremely overwhelming for me personally. It took me a while to digest the fact that it was happening all over again. But in times like this, what I have realised is it better to stay positive, and with a positive mind, we are a step closer to be winning this war.”

She added, “Saying this, I was thinking for the next couple of weeks, I wanted to highlight few stories of our ordinary heroes doing extraordinary stuff which has given me hope and put a smile on my face. It has made me realise that when we are fighting with something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or where they are from, which is amazing and makes me extremely proud. I am doing this to bring a smile on your face and give a little hope and thank these heroes personally.”

Mandanna ended the video by saying, “Loads of love to you, loads of strength to you, we will get through this. Be well, be safe.”

See Rashmika Mandanna’s video here:

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Telugu film Pushpa. She also has Bollywood movies Mission Majnu and Goodbye in her kitty.