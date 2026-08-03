Rashmika Mandanna confirms detached hip tendon injury during Mysaa shoot

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed that she suffered a serious hip injury during the filming of her upcoming action drama Mysaa. In a social media post, Rashmika revealed for the first time the details of the injury that has forced her to step away from work.

In a detailed post on X, Rashmika said one of the four tendons on the right side of her hip that connects the hip to the leg had completely detached during a dance shoot for the film. “There are four tendons on each side of your hip that connect your hip to your leg, and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached, and that has to attach again for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff,” she wrote, adding with characteristic humour, “Make way for the biology teacher.”

She confirmed that the injury occurred on the sets of Mysaa, which she described as the most physically demanding film she has ever worked on. “This happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa. My god, that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure,” she said.

Hie guyssss!🥰❤️ Injuries suck.. 😩 and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well 🐒🤷🏻‍♀️ Sorry I’ve been MIA 🐒 but hieeee! I’m hereeee!🙋🏻‍♀️😁 It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. 🤦🏻‍♀️

I should definitely learn to treat my body like a… pic.twitter.com/yJj70yEyAE — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 3, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that this is not an isolated incident. It is her third injury in quick succession. “This is my third injury back to back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine,” she wrote. The actor described all three injuries as freak accidents with no pattern to them. “All these injuries I’ve had are random. Freak accidents. What are the odds.”

The actor futher said she had hoped to keep the injury private. “I was really hoping that no one will get to know, but well,” she wrote, acknowledging that news of the setback had already made its way into public discussion before she could address it herself.

Despite the pain, Rashmika mentioned that the injury is manageable. “It hurts but it’s not unbearable or something,” she said. The actor framed the forced break with a mix of acceptance and self-awareness. “I feel like this is God saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you, so here, let me do it for you,” she wrote.

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Rashmika Mandanna concluded by sharing a lighthearted update on how she has been spending her recovery. “I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles. Had no idea I was this good with them,” she wrote. But Rashmika also admitted to struggling with not being able to maintain her usual fitness routine. “I workout and run like a beast, which keeps me in a decent shape, and now I won’t be able to workout or run for a while. And if I can’t workout, then what do I do? I eat. And I become a dessert monster.”

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Rashmika Mandanna is currently attached to multiple major productions, including Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda directed by Rahul Sankrityan and Mysaa directed by Rawindra Pulle.

Rashmika’s injury is the latest in a growing list of on-set injuries involving Telugu film stars this year. Nandamuri Balakrishna recently underwent knee surgery after slipping during an action sequence for NBK 111 at Kakinada Port. Ram Charan had wrist surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore for an injury sustained during the filming of Peddi. And Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underwent shoulder surgery in Mumbai for a rotator cuff injury dating back to 2016.