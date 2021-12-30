Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the film industry, pens a few things she learnt from the profession

Actor Rashmika Mandanna began her journey in the Indian film industry with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. On Thursday, as the actor completed five years in the industry, she penned a note listing all the things she has realised while working as an actor. From understanding how nothing is easy in life to why one should focus on oneself, the actor has learnt quite a few things.

Expressing her excitement on completing five years in the industry, Rashmika wrote, “It’s been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen..guys..couple of things I’ve learnt all these years-1- time is flying by too fast make memories each day..2- how to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart .. I am happy.. ✨🌸3- I’ve realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting ❤.”

The 25-year-old actor also learnt that one should be open to learning new things in life. Also, she believes patience is one of the important traits. She added, “4- but also be patient.. wait be patient.. things will take its place.. it’s might be hard and taxing but be patient and calm also. 5- other people always have something to teach you.. so always be open to learn.. you should be able to unlearn and learn many things.. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

A healthy lifestyle is also among the few things that the Pushpa: The Rise star has recently embraced in her life. In her note, Rashmika further wrote, “6- don’t carry emotional baggages physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go. ♀7- give time for things in life you want to work out.. example if it’s career – give time to that..if it’s love- give time to that..if it’s family- give time to that..if it’s you- give time to yourself..your time is yours.. so you choose but remember time and flights will never wait for you. 8- eats cleaner, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger, love more openly. ❤”

Lastly, the young star has realised that nobody owes any favours to anyone and should prioritise themselves over anyone else. “9- people don’t owe you anything so you don’t have to do favours to anyone, you can and you should think of yourself first. ❤And many more.. I’ll keep. going on and on… I’ll speak of all of this one day but for now… these,” the actor concluded.

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna: Covid has challenged us in ways we could have never imagined

In 2021, Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Sulthan. Her films Pogaru and Pushpa: The Rise also released this year.