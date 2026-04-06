Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 30th birthday with family; Vijay Deverakonda leads wishes

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on Sunday, and chose to celebrate the occasion away from the spotlight. The actress marked her birthday with a quiet family getaway, keeping the celebrations personal.

Taking it to the X to share photos, PRO Suresh posted, “Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday surrounded by family, embracing love and happiness”

This was Rashmika Mandanna ‘s first birthday after her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda. The duo tied the knot on February 26, in a ceremony held in Udaipur.

Vijay makes a special birthday post

Vijay Deverakonda marked the day on social media by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film Ranabaali. The clip opens with the line, “In a world painted in grey, she was his only color,” and shows Rashmika Mandanna discussing her character’s styling, poses, and performance with the creative team, fully engaged throughout. He captioned the post, “I love you Jayamma,” referring to Rashmika’s character in the film. The post received mixed reactions online, with some fans feeling that since it was her first birthday after marriage, the wish could have been more personal rather than tied to a film promotion.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda adds Ranabaali touch to birthday wish for Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I love you Jayamma’

Her films’ teams also used the occasion to make announcements. The makers of Mysaa released a new poster on Sunday, presenting Rashmika in a battle-worn, intense avatar, positioning the film as a women-led pan-India project slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The filmmakers wrote that she “ruled with charm” and “conquered with grace,” and that she was now coming with “pure rage,” raising anticipation around her role in the film.

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the British Raj between 1854 and 1878. Produced under Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, the film is centred on a freedom fighter inspired by real and suppressed historical events in Rayalaseema. It is set to release in theatres on September 11, and will be the couple’s first film release after their wedding.

Kriti Sanon, who will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Cocktail 2, also extended birthday wishes to her co-star. Her co-stars from previous projects like Vicky Kaushal also put out stories wishing the actress.