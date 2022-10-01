Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours: ‘It is all so cute’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, has opened up about their relationship status and has called all the speculations surrounding them ‘cute’. The actor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming comedy drama Goodbye, also hinted at collaborating with Vijay again soon.

In an interview with Mashable, when asked about the dating rumours, Rashmika said, “It is all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute.” The 26-year-old actor said that she and Vijay are like-minded individuals who grew close while working on numerous projects together and have industry friends in common. “I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay’, that’s cute,” she added.

Talking about collaborating once again with the Liger actor, she said, “I have to work with him really soon. If there’s a story for us then we should do it. It’s going to be fun. We are good actors, we won’t disappoint the directors.”

Earlier, Vijay appeared on Koffee with Karan along with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. On the show, Ananya spilled the beans about Vijay’s dating life and said, “He is in a rush… rush to meet Mika Singh.” However, Vijay neither confirmed or denied the dating rumours. He said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Goodbye. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta and is all set to be released on October 7.