Rashmika Mandanna calls Ravi Teja’s Irumudi ‘beautiful’ as film crosses Rs 70 crore mark

Ravi Teja’s latest release Irumudi has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Amid the favourable reception, actor Rashmika Mandanna has praised Ravi’s recent family drama. In a social media post, Rashmika called Irumudi ‘beautiful’ and went on to congratulate Ravi for its success.

Taking to her X handle, Rashmika wrote, “Yesterday I had the opportunity to watch Irumudi.. What a beautiful film it is.. it hit me in ways I didn’t see coming.. Generally when we grow up in small towns something happens to us or something bothers us our first response will be to tell our elders what happened because that’s the innocence in us.. and then the reality hits us.. and we are then told to keep quiet.. no matter what.”