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Rashmika Mandanna calls Ravi Teja’s Irumudi ‘beautiful’ as film crosses Rs 70 crore mark
In her latest tweet, actor Rashmika Mandanna praised Ravi Teja's recent film Irumudi. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.
Ravi Teja’s latest release Irumudi has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Amid the favourable reception, actor Rashmika Mandanna has praised Ravi’s recent family drama. In a social media post, Rashmika called Irumudi ‘beautiful’ and went on to congratulate Ravi for its success.
Taking to her X handle, Rashmika wrote, “Yesterday I had the opportunity to watch Irumudi.. What a beautiful film it is.. it hit me in ways I didn’t see coming.. Generally when we grow up in small towns something happens to us or something bothers us our first response will be to tell our elders what happened because that’s the innocence in us.. and then the reality hits us.. and we are then told to keep quiet.. no matter what.”
ALSO READ | Irumudi movie review: Ravi Teja tries his best, but the film cannot keep up with him
The actor further added, “This film was such a wonderful surprise and speaks of something that should be spoken about. Congratulations @RaviTeja_offl sir.. I am so so happy for you for this success.. congratulations to Nakshathra.. you were the sunshine in the film! your smile made me smile.. congratulations sweetie! @ShivaNirvana you deserve this success and how.. so so happy for you. Congratulations to the whole team – Thankyou for making a beautiful film like this.”
Yesterday I had the opportunity to watch Irumudi.. ❤️
What a beautiful film it is.. ❤️ it hit me in ways I didn’t see coming.. ❤️
Generally when we grow up in small towns something happens to us or something bothers us our first response will be to tell our elders what happened… pic.twitter.com/lyntnD3bm3
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 25, 2026
Rashmika’s husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda also took to his X account and appreciated Ravi Teja’s Irumudi. “What a glorious atmosphere in the Telugu cinema halls @RaviTeja_offl anna and my darling @ShivaNirvana have created a celebration across the Telugu states. #Irumudi is a must watch for the gripping storytelling and the message. Biggest celebratory hugs to Ravanna, Shiva and @MythriOfficial,” his tweet read.
What a glorious atmosphere in the Telugu cinema halls ❤️❤️@RaviTeja_offl anna and my darling @ShivaNirvana have created a celebration across the Telugu states. #Irumudi is a must watch for the gripping storytelling and the message ❤️
Biggest celebratory hugs to Ravanna,…
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 25, 2026
Irumudi’s box office performance
The praise from Rashmika and Vijay comes as Irumudi continues to perform strongly at the box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Irumudi opened at Rs 15.3 crore in India on Friday. The film’s box office collections saw a boost over the weekend, earning Rs 16.2 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Sunday. Its total gross collection in India has now reached Rs 58.65 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 50.5 crore. The film’s worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 72.15 crore.
Irumudi also stars child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
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