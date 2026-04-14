Rashmika Mandanna rejected traditional wedding makeup at Udaipur nuptials, transformed into bride in 90 minutes: ‘She was radiating joy’

Although celebrity weddings never fail to turn heads with their opulence and the presence of the who’s who of the entertainment industry, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s high-profile wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, grabbed attention for reasons beyond that. While the ceremony was exquisite, it won over fans’ hearts as the couple embraced their respective roots wholeheartedly and opted for authenticity over grandeur.

Even as Rashmika kept her appearance clean and minimal, her bridal look quickly became one of the most talked-about in recent times, winning over the internet. Although she wore intricate jewellery and apparel that radiated everything she is, it took Rashmika just 90 minutes to be fully ready. Recently, her makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, revealed that she completed the actor’s makeup in just an hour because Rashmika had given specific instructions.

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During a conversation with Masoom Minawala, Tanvi shared that she never expected Rashmika’s bridal look to go so viral. Revealing that the actor wanted to keep her look “super clean,” Tanvi recalled asking her, “Really? It’s your wedding day. Don’t you want to add coal?” The actor, however, was very clear about things. “She wanted to keep it very true to how she looks. I didn’t expect the makeup to get so much appreciation. I was a bit taken aback when it did, and she was like, ‘See, I told you keeping it super clean and minimal would help.’ She has beautiful eyes. So, when we keep the makeup minimal, her eyes would do all the talking.”

Mentioning that Rashmika had a vision for her styling, hair, and makeup for all occasions, Tanvi shared that she really enjoyed working with her, even though they were on a hectic schedule. “She was radiating with so much joy,” Tanvi recalled, noting that Rashmika’s mood added to the overall elegance of her appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Even though her bridal look attracted significant attention, Tanvi revealed that she and her hairstylist, Sourav Roy, pulled it off in just over an hour. “Since there was an event the previous evening, she hadn’t slept enough. She came up to us and said, ‘Guys, you all have 40 minutes to get me ready.’ However, we ended up taking an hour. Overall, she took just 90 minutes to be fully ready from top to bottom,” Tanvi noted.

Rashmika, Vijay had no-phone policy at wedding

Interestingly, the couple had a no-phone policy at the wedding. “We locked our phones and kept them away. I later told Rashmika and Vijay that it was the first time in a long time I enjoyed a wedding while it was happening. Since you have nothing else to do, you are sitting and watching the ceremony, catching up with people, and enjoying the moment,” Tanvi added.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. Reportedly, their wedding photo that she posted remains the most-liked post on Instagram in India, with a total of 28.8 million likes, as of April 14.

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They worked together for the first time in the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam (2018) and later joined forces again in Dear Comrade (2019). The two will be seen together next in the period action drama Ranabaali.