Rise of Rashmika Mandanna: How Pushpa made her a popular name across the country

At the age of 20, Rashmika Mandanna made a home in the hearts of Kannadigas with her debut film Kirik Party, which was a huge success. Later, she featured alongside late legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjani Putra, which became yet another blockbuster. But a little did she know that a few years later, she would become the crush of the nation. It is interesting how Rashmika paved her way to the hearts of millions of people across the country.

Even though she had made a strong foothold in Kannada film industry, she moved to Tollywood. Her film Geetha Govindam, which released in 2018, instantly put her in limelight. She and Vijay Deverakonda became one of the most loved on-screen pairing, which naturally led them to star in Dear Comarade, another hit to the credit of the actor. But did Rashmika rest after back-to-back success? Absolutely not, as this was just the beginning of her rise in the industry.

It is interesting to note how Rashmika chose films where she starred with popular actors who had immense fan following. Whether a conscious move or not, it gave her films that remain highly popular. Right after Dear Comrade, Rashmika hit gold with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekkevaru. The 2020 film made Rashmika popular among all ages. Her dialogues to her cute act and dancing skills, Rashmika was the trending star who everyone was watching keenly.

But destiny had other plans as coronavirus shut down everything. Rashmika, however, continued to make headlines. The actor’s Tamil debut Sulthan, starring her with Karthi, received immense love. People noticed her potential and realised that she was way more than just a pretty face. Meanwhile, Rashmika’s fans, who thought the actor has settled well in Telugu industry, didn’t know that the actor is ready to take a leap of faith and make her next move to Bollywood. She shot for a couple of films, which are expected to release soon.

Cut to December 2021, the world started to open up after almost two years of Covid-19, and the biggest name in the world of cinema was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The Sukumar film refused to take the OTT path and opened in theatres to mass acclaim. Allu Arjun, who enjoys a good fan following in Hindi speaking states too, gave a boost to Rashmika’s popularity. The film’s ‘Saami Saami’ song took social media by storm. Pushpa The Rise is undoubtedly the biggest hit of Rashmika’s career so far.

Talking about her journey in the film industry, Rashmika Mandanna spoke to Firstpost about what encourages her to keep going. “My journey has been quite exciting, adventurous, and real. It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, and in 5 years, I have changed as a person. As an actor we are constantly working with people from different backgrounds and mindsets, we play different characters and be in their shoes… this helps in growing as a person. What kept me going was the love from the audience, and the responsibility to make them proud – the immense love that I received urged me to make everyone smile, entertain, and do the best job possible. In each of the films that I have taken, I try to do the best that I can, the best that the director has thought of and that’s what has kept me going I think,” she said.

Now, Rashmika is looking forward to making her place in Bollywood. She has Mission Manju, which tells the story of one of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. In the film, she shares the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Shantanu Baagchi. She also wrapped up Goodbye, helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. The film is said to be a father-daughter story, which sees Rashmika with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Both the films are scheduled for release this year. Apart from these two films, Rashmika recently signed multi-lingual film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.