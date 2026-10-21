Rashmika asked Vijay Deverakonda to get married every day for a year: ‘I’m a sensitive guy’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dated for many years before ultimately tying the knot in February 2026. The decision to marry, however, was not a mutual, simultaneous decision but a year-long discussion during which Rashmika wanted to get married but Vijay was not ready. When she initially asked him to marry her, he told her to ask the same question 100 times. During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, she shared that she asked him every single day for 12 months until he finally said yes.

Rashmika said the conversation about marriage had started at home and she was immediately on board. “There was this point where the conversation about marriage at home had started, and I was all game for it because I was like, ‘I’m ready. I want to get married,’” she said.

Also Read: ‘You ask me a hundred times’: Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage proposal

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Vijay’s response to her enthusiasm was a broader observation about the difference between men and women when it comes to knowing what they want. “Women always know much earlier. They are more mature and smarter,” he said.

Rashmika said she could not understand his hesitation. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you want to get married?’ Marriage is so much fun. Families are going to be happy,” she said.

‘You ask me a hundred times,’ said Vijay

Rashmika clarified that it was not in her heart to put this personal story of the couple in a public platform. However, Vijay Deverakonda narrated, “We were in an airport, returning from a holiday, when she was like, ‘Let’s get married.’ And I’m like, ‘Ok, wait. Why?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I want to be married.’ Then I was like, ‘Okay, you ask me a hundred times, and then we will get to it,’” he said.

When Karan asked Rashmika if she actually did ask a hundred times, she said she asked every day for an entire year before the couple eventually got married.

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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appear as guests on Koffee With Karan. (Photo: JioHotstar/Instagram) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda appear as guests on Koffee With Karan. (Photo: JioHotstar/Instagram)

‘I was testing the relationship’

Vijay then explained, in the most detailed account he has given of his approach to the marriage, why he needed a full year to arrive at a decision Rashmika had made in a moment.

“I think marriage is a really important decision. I’m a person who, like, I know that I put the relationship through every obstacle there is to see it survive. I’m that kind of guy,” he said. “I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship.”

He said he did not want the decision to be driven by emotion. “When she asked me, ‘Let’s get married,’ for me, I was like, it cannot be an emotionally… like I’m suddenly feeling a surge of love for you, so I want to be married to you. For me it was like, let’s see if we feel this continuously,” he said.

He described the specific conditions he was waiting to see the relationship survive before he could say yes. “Continuously through days where you’re so happy, like now. Through days where you’re upset. Through days where you feel like I want to give my career everything. Through days where you feel like I can’t deal with this acting, I want to quit and I want to be at home,” he said. “We have all those days in our life where we are having these ups and downs emotionally. I was like, through all of it, if still marriage feels so important, then we should do it.”

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Vijay describes himself as a ‘really sensitive guy’

Vijay then explained that it was the fear of getting hurt that made him rethink the decision many times. “I am a really sensitive guy even though I have this rough exterior. And I know that I hurt immesely so I think that fear makes me protect myself a lot, which, unfortunately, she had to deal with but now it’s beautiful,” he said.

Rashmika said that since she understood where he was coming from, she asked him with the “same intensity” every single day.” “I am a full romantic,” she exclaimed.

Vijay proposed to Rashmika during their sangeet

During the rapid fire segment, when Karan Johar asked Vijay about the most romantic thing he has done for Rashmika, he recalled the moment when he proposed to her during the wedding celebrations. He shared that before the wedding, they went for a holiday to Italy in December, and that is where he thought about proposing to Rashmika. “I dont want her to not have it, just because it’s not me. So then I wanted to do it in Italy,” he said.

Vijay said that by then, there were rumours about their engagement, and he had seen some pictures of a ring from a shoot that fans assumed was her engagement ring. “If people thought that’s the ring I would buy, it insults me,” he said.

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He then recalled the moment when he proposed and shared, “I did it on the first night of the wedding, while we were in Udaipur. It was the Sangeet. After the Sangeet, I asked all our friends to come. I wanted to do it amongst our friends. I went down on one knee just because i didnt want to take this moment from er. I want her to have everyuting.”

Vijay and Rashmika got married in Udaipur in February 2026.