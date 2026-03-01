Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Hyderabad event to be invitation-only; police advise tighter controls

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Days after their high-profile, intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to host a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad for their dear ones, as well as close friends in the film fraternity. However, their team has issued a statement maintaining that the event will be invitation-only and held under tight security to avoid potential safety risks.

While the wedding reception was planned as a highly exclusive event for members of the film fraternity across the country, as well as distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles, the guest list has been narrowed further after much deliberation.