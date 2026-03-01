Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Hyderabad event to be invitation-only; police advise tighter controls
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: The couple is considering holding additional receptions later to accommodate well-wishers in a more structured and secure manner.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Days after their high-profile, intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to host a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad for their dear ones, as well as close friends in the film fraternity. However, their team has issued a statement maintaining that the event will be invitation-only and held under tight security to avoid potential safety risks.
While the wedding reception was planned as a highly exclusive event for members of the film fraternity across the country, as well as distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles, the guest list has been narrowed further after much deliberation.
Mentioning that the wedding sparked “extraordinary nationwide excitement,” the couple’s team claimed that the decision to reduce the size of the March 4 event was made after due consultation with the authorities. “Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority,” said team VIROSH, a fan-coined portmanteau that blends Vijay and Rashmika’s names.
The team asserted, “Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations. Individuals without official invites are respectfully requested not to visit the venue, as access will not be permitted under any circumstances.” Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on Thursday, February 26.
The statement further mentioned that if necessary, the duo would consider holding additional receptions at a later stage “to accommodate well-wishers in a more structured and secure manner.” The couple signed off by noting, “Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”
