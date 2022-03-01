Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot? Here’s what the Pushpa actor has to say

Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the rumours around her marriage. The actor, who earlier said that she is not thinking about marriage, has termed the latest speculation as “time pass rumour”. In conversation with Mirchi9, Rashmika, who is currently busy promoting her film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, said, “I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be.”

Rashmika’s reaction has come after Vijay Deverakonda’s cryptic post. In February, Vijay indirectly addresssed rumours about Rashmika and his wedding. He took to Twitter and wrote, “As usual nonsense.” “Don’t we just ❤ da news!”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to be dating. The actors are often spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The film also stars Sharwanand in the lead role. Rashmika is also looking forward to begin her Bollywood innings with Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The actor will soon begin shooting for the second installment of Pushpa titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.