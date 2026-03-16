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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share photos from fun-filled haldi, Pushpa star says she won ‘all the games that day’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Monday dropped photos from their haldi ceremony, which turned into a fun-filled “haldi-meets-holi” celebration.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been delighting fans with stunning photos from their pre-wedding celebrations. After sharing glimpses from their wedding, reception, pradhanam, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, the couple has now dropped photos from their haldi ceremony, which turned into a fun-filled “haldi-meets-holi” celebration.
Rashmika Mandanna shared the photos from the haldi with the caption, “Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. 🤍We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! 🐒🐒 Just FYI… even Vijju was Team Bride that day! 🐒.”
Mandanna added, “@mementosbyitchotels_udaipur – I am so so soooo glad we got married in your property because it was nothing short of perfect! The vibe, the staff, the service, the food… everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast… We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you! ❤️❤️.”
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Vijay Deverakonda also shared photos from the haldi and wrote, “25.02.26 Haldi day – The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning :) On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends❤️ And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake. I wanted to get married only in the motherland and i love the outdoors. And for this I would pick no other place than @mementosbyitchotels_udaipur – the 200acre beauty of property feels like an outdoor paradise with its land, river, gardens and mountains… and the staff and service were the best i have received across the world. They have all my love ❤️ just last night i was considering taking all my friends and family back there every year for a holiday in February :)).”
Deverakonda added, “I wanted war at the Haldi and they brought it to me- everyones clothes were destroyed by lunch time, including a kurta @anamikakhanna.in made me that i loved. But it was worth it.”
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by family and close friends. The wedding celebrations blended Telugu traditions with elements of Rashmika’s Coorg heritage.
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