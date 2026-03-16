Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share photos from fun-filled haldi, Pushpa star says she won ‘all the games that day’

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been delighting fans with stunning photos from their pre-wedding celebrations. After sharing glimpses from their wedding, reception, pradhanam, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, the couple has now dropped photos from their haldi ceremony, which turned into a fun-filled “haldi-meets-holi” celebration.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the photos from the haldi with the caption, “Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. 🤍We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! 🐒🐒 Just FYI… even Vijju was Team Bride that day! 🐒.”