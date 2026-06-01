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Rashmika Mandanna admits ‘Japan was extra fun this year’ with husband Vijay Deverakonda. Watch
From traditional yukata outfits and street food adventures to candid snapshots with husband Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are loving her Japan vacation photo dump.
Rashmika Mandanna and her actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda recently enjoyed a vacation in Japan, and fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable travel moments. While this certainly wasn’t the couple’s first getaway together, what delighted their admirers the most was Rashmika’s openness in sharing glimpses from the trip. Popularly known as “Virosh” among fans, the couple has often kept their relationship relatively private.
This time, however, Rashmika appeared more comfortable showcasing memories featuring her beloved “Vijju,” much to the joy of her followers.
Sharing the photos, Rashmika captioned it, “Japan was extra fun this year! 🥰❤️.” The actor gave fans a peek into her memorable trip to Japan through a charming social media post. She shared a collection of travel moments featuring local cuisine, cultural experiences, and heartwarming candid clicks, sparking excitement among fans. Rashmika was also seen dressed in a traditional yukata.
See the photos here:
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Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote, “Oh thank you for this photo dump MRS. Deverakonda 😚❤️,” while another added, “Very happy to see you enjoying your life with your lovely husband.”
Farah Khan Kunder also reacted in the comments section, “Going tomorrow!! Calling you for recommendations.”
‘Virosh’ wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 this year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad. They also took time to interact with fans and distributed sweets, earning praise for the warm gesture. Since their wedding, the newlyweds have continued to be a favorite among fans, frequently making headlines for their public appearances.
Before getting married, Rashmika and Vijay shared screen space in the hit films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. For years, they were at the center of dating speculation, with fans often connecting the dots through vacation photos and posts from similar locations. Despite the rumours, both actors consistently maintained that they were close friends.
Rashmika and Vijay are set to reunite on screen in Ranabaali, their first film together after marriage and third collaboration overall. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama is set between 1854 and 1878 and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11.
Apart from Ranabaali, Vijay has recently begun work on VDxShouryuv, while Rashmika has an exciting slate ahead with Cocktail 2 and Mysaa.
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