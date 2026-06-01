Rashmika Mandanna admits ‘Japan was extra fun this year’ with husband Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and her actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda recently enjoyed a vacation in Japan, and fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable travel moments. While this certainly wasn’t the couple’s first getaway together, what delighted their admirers the most was Rashmika’s openness in sharing glimpses from the trip. Popularly known as “Virosh” among fans, the couple has often kept their relationship relatively private.

This time, however, Rashmika appeared more comfortable showcasing memories featuring her beloved “Vijju,” much to the joy of her followers.

Sharing the photos, Rashmika captioned it, “Japan was extra fun this year! 🥰❤️.” The actor gave fans a peek into her memorable trip to Japan through a charming social media post. She shared a collection of travel moments featuring local cuisine, cultural experiences, and heartwarming candid clicks, sparking excitement among fans. Rashmika was also seen dressed in a traditional yukata.