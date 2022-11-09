Rashmika Mandanna addresses ‘heartbreaking and demoralising’ trolling, says she has been a ‘punching bag’ for years

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has recently been tagged as the ‘national crush’ as she basks in professional success, but the actor took to Instagram to share her feelings about a few things that have been troubling her for ‘the last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now’, and wrote that she has finally decided to address it.

Pushpa fame actor shared a photo of hers from a scenic backdrop, followed by a long note.

She wrote, “Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago.”

She added, “I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price – I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead.”

She added, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of. It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.”

“I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving** That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this,” she wrote.

“I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best. Thankyou,” concluded the actor.

The post received a lot of reactions from Rashmika’s friends and fans.

Reacting to this post of Rashmika, actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote in the comments section, “The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you ! You is amazing ! 🤗🤗❤️❤️.”

Director Venky Kudumula commented, “@rashmika_mandanna Don’t worry when people who don’t know you hates you, worry when people who know you hates you n I’m sure the people who know you will never hate you ! Stay strong n spread positivity rashu 🤗.” Ravi K Chandran wrote, “Haters are the People who secretly wish to be you. You are a great soul & one the genuinely kind happy person .. just ignore them .. you have bigger things to do ..”

Rashmika was recently seen in the Bollywood film Goodbye, along with Amitabh Bachchan. Up next, she has Pushpa: The Rule, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu opposite Vijay.