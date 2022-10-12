Rashmika Mandana, Vijay Deverakonda avoid getting photographed together at airport as they return from Maldives, fans says ‘Both are cute’

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who flew off to the Maldives on October 7 for a vacation, are back in the country. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Though they refrained from making an appearance together, they were there at the airport at the same time.

A video of the two actors walking out of the airport was shared on a paparazzo’s Instagram account. In it, Rashmika was seen in a co-ord set and Vijay sported a funky black shirt which he paired with black pants. As the video surfaced online, an Instagram user wrote, “So they were together in Maldives ..it’s so evident why they always deny? 🤷‍♀️” Another added, “Both are ❤️.” A comment read, “Both are cute.”

Before leaving from the Maldives, Rashmika also shared a picture of herself on social media and captioned it, “Much needed get away comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place! 🥹🏝️.” She also shared a sunset picture and wrote, “Will miss this for sure.”

Rashmika and Vijay are rumoured to be dating each other for some time. A few day back, Rashmika addressed her dating rumours with Vijay, and told News18, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

However, Vijay has not reacted to the rumours. Vijay and Rashmika have appeared together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.