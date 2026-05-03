Rashmika celebrates little sister Shiman’s 13th birthday, shares adorable message: ‘Make sure you have fun’

Renowned actor Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated the 13th birthday of her little sister, Shiman, showering her with love and affection, as always. On the occasion, the Thamma star took to social media to share an endearing post wishing little Shiman well.

“Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you, sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs,” Rashmika wrote, sharing two photos of her sister. While the first picture featured Shiman wearing a white dress with pearl detailing, standing in front of a blue heart-shaped cake, the second showed a close-up of her face, with cake icing smeared across it.

Shiman’s 13th birthday comes barely a month after Rashmika turned 30. The actor has often spoken about her enduring affection for her little sister and how the latter stirs a motherly feeling in her.

‘I fed her, changed her diaper, bathed her as a child’

Opening up about staying apart from her sister and family for long periods due to work, the actor told Bollywood Bubble during a 2022 interview, “I’ve grown up in a hostel. So, for me, staying away from my parents was never a problem because you stay eight months in the hostel and the rest of the time you get to go back home during the holidays, right? For me, that was never a problem. But constantly staying away for so long… and after my sister happened… When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diaper, and I would bathe her; I was a second mama. To move from that to now, not being able to see her grow up, is a little painful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

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Shiman was born when Rashmika was 17. In 2024, Rashmika had shared another adorable social media post, elaborating on what her little sister meant to her. Along with a couple of photos of them from different phases of their lives, the actor wrote, “Dear lil sister, I love you. I hope you grow up to be a beautiful woman, a woman who everyone looks up to and respects. and I hope in the process you don’t have to fight too many battles in life.”

When Rashmika promised to protect Shiman ‘as much as I can’

She continued, “I promise you – I will try and protect you as much as I possibly can. But there will be so many things that you will have to go through by yourself, and at that time I hope the universe goes a little easier on you.. I hope you are safe and happy in this world. I hope that all the little girls out there like you, the world will become a happier, safer place to live in. I love you, my doll.”

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Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, 2026. She was most recently seen in director Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025). The actor is currently working on Cocktail 2, Mysaa, and Ranabaali.