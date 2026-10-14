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‘Rashmika a human that works like a robot’: Vijay Deverakonda calls her his ‘favourite’
Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his third collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna at the Ranabaali pre-release event on Tuesday, calling her his favourite co-star and saying working with her feels like home. “This is our third movie together,” Vijay Deverakonda said. “Until this third film, you’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person. You’ve […]
Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his third collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna at the Ranabaali pre-release event on Tuesday, calling her his favourite co-star and saying working with her feels like home.
“This is our third movie together,” Vijay Deverakonda said. “Until this third film, you’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person. You’ve always had this crazy willpower, like a human doing work that’s almost robotic. Seeing your growth makes me feel really proud.”
The actor added, “I love making films with you. You’re my favourite co-star. It feels like home,” he said.
Ranabaali is the third on-screen collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also their first film together since their marriage in February 2026 in Udaipur. “For this movie, there was no question about whether you should be cast or not. You’re definitely playing Jayamma,” he said. “You’re the only one who can pull off that role, and you did it.”
Rashmika adopts 400 families
On Wednesday Rashmika made an announcement on Instagram, revealing that she has adopted 400 families, pledging to cover their grocery expenses for three months at a time and continuing the initiative across the next year, so that the families can redirect the savings toward planning better futures.
“There is something in the characters you play that influence you,” she wrote. “A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me. My answer is yes, and this is one of them. This has always been me and this is also her.”
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Notably, the announcement was made under her married name, Rashmika Deverakonda, one of the few occasions the actress has publicly used the surname since her February wedding.
She said she had been doing charitable work privately for years but chose to make it public now because she believed it could inspire others. “I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me, but always kept it under wraps because I thought if I knew and just my team knew and just a bunch of us knew, it was enough,” she wrote. “But now I am opening up about this because I am thinking, if this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this, I would be happy.”
She urged her followers to start small. “Even a small act of kindness can change a person’s life and it doesn’t have to be big. Let’s all start with something small,” she wrote.
Also Read: Ranabaali director on how Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage helps his film
The post ended with a reflection of what her career has cost her. “Trust me, all these smiles are worth every sleepless night, the injuries, the struggles, the pain, the tears, the everything that I’ve had to go through over the last working years. This is priceless,” she wrote.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, stars Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Rayalaseema warrior who rises against British colonial forces during the Madras Famine of 1876-78. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. The music is by Ajay-Atul, and the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series. The film releases worldwide on Friday.
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