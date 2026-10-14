‘Rashmika a human that works like a robot’: Vijay Deverakonda calls her his ‘favourite’

Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his third collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna at the Ranabaali pre-release event on Tuesday, calling her his favourite co-star and saying working with her feels like home.

“This is our third movie together,” Vijay Deverakonda said. “Until this third film, you’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person. You’ve always had this crazy willpower, like a human doing work that’s almost robotic. Seeing your growth makes me feel really proud.”

The actor added, “I love making films with you. You’re my favourite co-star. It feels like home,” he said.

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Ranabaali is the third on-screen collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, following Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also their first film together since their marriage in February 2026 in Udaipur. “For this movie, there was no question about whether you should be cast or not. You’re definitely playing Jayamma,” he said. “You’re the only one who can pull off that role, and you did it.”