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Rasha Thadani makes Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jayakrishna in Srinivasa Mangapuram; Varanasi star calls it ‘promising’
Mahesh Babu took to X to launch the teaser of Srinivasa Mangapuram, the debut film of his nephew Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of the late superstar Krishna, directed by Ajay Bhupathi.
Mahesh Babu launched the teaser of Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday, using X to share his first public reaction to his nephew Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni’s debut film. “Happy to launch the teaser of Srinivasa Mangapuram. Looks very promising,” he wrote. “Proud to see Jayakrishna step into the beautiful world of cinema. Wishing him the very best and looking forward to seeing him grow with every step.” The film also stars Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in her Telugu debut. She made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman in a film called Azaad.
Srinivasa Mangapuram teaser
Jayakrishna is introduced in a raw, rural setting, carrying the kind of physical intensity that director Ajay Bhupathi has become known for across his previous films. The action sequences are gritty and grounded, with Jayakrishna’s screen presence drawing immediate comparisons to the legacy he carries. Rasha Thadani’s appearance in the teaser anchors the emotional side of the story, with the romance and conflict clearly set against a backdrop of village politics and personal stakes. The film is set for release on May 15.
Vyjayanthi Movies described the film ahead of the teaser drop as “Two hearts rooted in innocence. A story soaked in intensity,” setting the tone for what audiences can expect. The teaser delivers on that description.
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About Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni
Srinivasa Mangapuram marks the debut of Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of late superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu. He is the son of the late Ramesh Babu, making him part of a family that has shaped Telugu cinema across generations.
This is not the first time Mahesh Babu has publicly backed the film. In January 2026, he unveiled the first look poster of Srinivasa Mangapuram, writing on X: “Happy to unveil the first look of Srinivasa Mangapuram. Wishing Jayakrishna the very best on his debut. A strong team and an interesting beginning, all the best to the entire team.”
About Srinivasa Mangapuram
Srinivasa Mangapuram is a Telugu romantic action entertainer directed by Ajay Bhupathi, produced by P. Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner and presented by Ashwini Dutt.
Mohan Babu plays the role of Venkatappayya Naidu in the film, bringing a powerful presence to the antagonist’s side of the story. Veteran actor Naresh plays a character called Swatantra Babu, adding further weight to the supporting cast. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Presenter Ashwini Dutt is looking forward to launching the young hero decades after he introduced Mahesh Babu to the screen. That detail alone says something about the full circle nature of this moment. The same producer who once introduced a young Mahesh Babu is now presenting the next generation of the same family.
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