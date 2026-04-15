Rasha Thadani makes Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jayakrishna in Srinivasa Mangapuram; Varanasi star calls it ‘promising’

Mahesh Babu launched the teaser of Srinivasa Mangapuram on Wednesday, using X to share his first public reaction to his nephew Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni’s debut film. “Happy to launch the teaser of Srinivasa Mangapuram. Looks very promising,” he wrote. “Proud to see Jayakrishna step into the beautiful world of cinema. Wishing him the very best and looking forward to seeing him grow with every step.” The film also stars Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in her Telugu debut. She made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman in a film called Azaad.

Srinivasa Mangapuram teaser

Jayakrishna is introduced in a raw, rural setting, carrying the kind of physical intensity that director Ajay Bhupathi has become known for across his previous films. The action sequences are gritty and grounded, with Jayakrishna’s screen presence drawing immediate comparisons to the legacy he carries. Rasha Thadani’s appearance in the teaser anchors the emotional side of the story, with the romance and conflict clearly set against a backdrop of village politics and personal stakes. The film is set for release on May 15.