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The 9-year reign is over: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 shatters Baahubali 2’s North America record in just 11 days
The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge is the highest-grossing Indian film in the North American market.
Baahubali 2 reigned as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America for nine years. Every major release that followed, RRR, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, came close and fell short. Dhurandhar: The Revenge did not fall short. It crossed the finish line in 11 days.
Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken Baahubali 2, which had held the North America record for nine years with around $22 million. What makes this achievement extraordinary is the speed: a record that stood tall for nearly a decade has now been broken in 11 days.
The official X handle of Baahubali acknowledged Dhurandhar 2’s achievement, writing: “Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilms and the entire team of #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge on breaking the 9-year-old records of #Baahubali2 and setting new box office benchmarks in India, USA and worldwide!”
Recently, Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the Baahubali franchise, watched Dhurandhar The Revenge, and he shared his thoughts on X. “Yesterday I watched Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide. Congratulations to the entire team,” Yarlagadda wrote.
Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ATl3o3bNTu
— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 28, 2026
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The Dhurandhar franchise has now raked in over 2,200 crore combined across both films, placing it third among the biggest Indian film franchises of all time, behind the YRF Spy Universe and the Baahubali franchise itself. The irony of the record-breaker still sitting behind Baahubali in the all-time franchise list is not lost on anyone following the numbers.
Shobu Yarlagadda was not the only voice from the Baahubali camp to respond warmly. SS Rajamouli, director of both Baahubali films and RRR, had already hailed Aditya Dhar after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Two of the most significant creative forces behind the film whose records are being broken, both choosing to celebrate rather than lament, says something about how this milestone has landed within the industry.
For Bollywood, which has spent years watching pan-India Telugu and Tamil productions dominate both the domestic and overseas conversation, Dhurandhar 2 breaking a Baahubali record in North America carries a significance beyond the numbers. A Hindi spy thriller, not a mythological epic or a mass action spectacle in the traditional mould, is the one that finally did it. That alone makes the achievement worth sitting with for a moment.
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