The 9-year reign is over: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 shatters Baahubali 2’s North America record in just 11 days

Baahubali 2 reigned as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America for nine years. Every major release that followed, RRR, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, came close and fell short. Dhurandhar: The Revenge did not fall short. It crossed the finish line in 11 days.

Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken Baahubali 2, which had held the North America record for nine years with around $22 million. What makes this achievement extraordinary is the speed: a record that stood tall for nearly a decade has now been broken in 11 days.

The official X handle of Baahubali acknowledged Dhurandhar 2’s achievement, writing: “Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilms and the entire team of #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge on breaking the 9-year-old records of #Baahubali2 and setting new box office benchmarks in India, USA and worldwide!”