Rang De trailer: Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh film promises a colourful romantic watch

The trailer for Nithiin starrer Rang De was unveiled on Friday. Directed by Venky Atluri of Tholiprema fame, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sharing the trailer link on his Twitter handle, Nithiin wrote, “Here it is, the fun-packed #RangDeTrailer. Experience the colorful #RangDeOn26thMarch in theatres.”

Rang De trailer is loaded with a rainbow of emotions. Starting from Tom and Jerry’s kind of fights to falling in love, marrying the beloved one to breaking up with the same one — the trailer has it all. The makers also revealed the outline of the film’s plot, leaving the audience expecting a colourful watch.

Apart from the fun and chemistry between the lead pair, what grabs attention is the visual work by ace cinematographer PC Sreeram. Going by the trailer, it looks like each frame got filled with eye-soothing palettes, greatly complimented by Devi Sri Prasad’s music.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner, Rang De will have a worldwide release on March 26.

On the work front, Nithiin is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Hindi hit Andhadhun, while Keerthy has Good Luck Sakhi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in her kitty.