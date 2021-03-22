Rang De star Nithiin: Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram are my pillars of support in the film industry

The cast and crew of Rang De with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas at the film's pre-release event on Sunday. (Photo: PR handout)

A grand pre-release event was held for the upcoming Telugu film Rang De on Sunday. Actor Nithiin, who is playing the lead role in the film, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his constant support. “Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram are my pillars of support in the film industry. They are my strength,” said Nithiin. Trivikram was also present on the stage as the event’s special guest.

He also thanked the producers Sithara Entertainments for helping him recover from a losing streak.

“Rang De is my third film for Sithara Entertainments banner. My first film with them was A Aa and I had delivered a flop before that film. Then we did Bheeshma and again, I had given a flop film at the time. And my last film tanked, now they are giving me Rang De,” he said.

Nithiin noted that considering his history with Sithara Entertainments, “Rang De will definitely become a big hit.”

The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri. “In this film, I had to play a 24-year-old. I am actually 36 now. I initially had my doubts but when I heard that PC Sreeram was doing the cinematography, it gave me all the confidence and courage to essay this role,” he added.

Rang De is a romantic comedy, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. “I thank the director and producers for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play Anu. I think the chemistry between Nithiin and me in Rang De has worked out quite well,” she added.

Rang De has a sprawling supporting cast, including Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas and Vineeth. The film is due in cinemas on March 26.