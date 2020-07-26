Rang De makers wish Nithiin a happy married life with adorable teaser

Nitthin and Keerthy Suresh’s film will release on Sankranti. Nitthin and Keerthy Suresh’s film will release on Sankranti.

Actor Nithiin, who is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad, received a cute wedding gift from Rang De makers.

The makers shared a teaser of Nithiin’s upcoming film Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh.

In the teaser, we see Keerthy Suresh is in love with Nithiin while the actor refuses to have any feelings for her at all. Eventually, their family decides to get the two married. While Keerthy is happy, Nithiin is not. As the video proceeds, we see Nithiin doing the house chores. In the end, we see the makers wishing Nithiin a happy married life with his and Shalini’s engagement photo.

Sharing the video, Nithiin thanked the makers. He wrote, “Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special.”

Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd