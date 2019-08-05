Ranarangam trailer: Sharwanand’s gangster drama looks intense

The theatrical trailer of Sharwanand’s upcoming film Ranarangam was launched on Sunday at a star-studded event in Kakinada. Written and directed by Sudheer Varma (Swamy Ra Ra, Keshava), Ranarangam is a gangster drama that follows the rise and rise of bootlegger Deva.

Ranarangam seems like an intense crime thriller, which has a liberal dose of violence. Another unmissable aspect of the film is the director’s commitment to recreating the 80s ambience.

Going by the trailer, Deva seems to step into the spotlight due to his ambition of monopolizing the illegal liquor business of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, following the prohibition order passed by Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Yes, the film is set in the 80s and judging from the trailer, the filmmakers have done a solid job in recreating the ambience of the period.

Seeing Deva’s methods and his ambition to climb up the ladder fast in the bootlegging business reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (2017). The upcoming Telugu film, however, seems to follow Deva’s exploits spanning several years: from being a local small-time bootlegger in Andhra Pradesh to a powerful gangster who operates his businesses in India from the comforts of his sea-facing luxury villa located in some European country.

Sharwanand seems to have sunk his teeth into the role. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Sharwanand’s love interest in the 80s portion of the film and Kajal Aggarwal plays the present-day lover. The film also stars Murli Sharma and Subbaraju among others.

Ranarangam is due in cinemas on August 15.