Ranarangam leaked online by Tamilrockers

Sharwanand starrer Ranarangam was leaked by Tamilrockers on Thursday. The copy of the Telugu film is now available for free download on the piracy site.

Advertising

Madras High Court has time and again ordered action against the notorious website. However, despite all attempts it refuses to stop illegally uploading new films on its site. Not only the latest Indian and Hollywood releases, the website has begun uploading popular web series as well.

Gangster drama Ranarangam follows the rise and rise of bootlegger Deva (Sharwanand). While Kalyani Priyadarshan is Sharwanand’s love interest in the 80s portion of the film, Kajal Aggarwal plays the present-day lover.

Talking about her part, Kajal Aggrawal told indianexpress.com, “I play a doctor in the movie and my character comes in the second half. To be honest with you, this is not my film. Please don’t go to see this film expecting to see me for three hours. The story is gripping and entertaining. That’s why I agreed to be a part of Ranarangam.”

Advertising

Speaking on working with Sharawanand, Kajal said, “Sharwanand is a very sweet and silent guy. I like his working style. I didn’t have too much of interaction with him because I was not there on the sets for too long.”

Ranarangam, meanwhile, has opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Sudheer Varma opens his new film Ranarangam (Battle Field) with a quote: Everything is a copy of a copy of a copy. The dialogue was made popular by director David Fincher’s Fight Club, which is based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel of the same name. The iconic quote has a different meaning in the context of the protagonist’s existential crisis. Sudheer, however, uses the quote to justify his open inclination to borrow ideas from past movies. That said, it doesn’t make Sudheer a postmodernist like Quentin Tarantino. He is just a wannabe Tarantino sans strong-will to push boundaries of genres.”