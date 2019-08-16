Ranarangam success meet: Sharwanand and his team thank the audience

Sharwanand’s Ranarangam hit the screens on August 15 amid high expectations and emerged as the biggest opener in his career with Rs 8.10 crore. The gangster drama was directed by Sudheer Varma and it also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Aggarwal as female leads. The movie unit held a success meet on Friday to mark the film’s grand release.

Sharwanand thanked the producer of the movie for supporting the team in terms of budget. He further said that Sudheer Varma’s screenplay is another big asset to the film. “Stupendous work from the cinematographer and music composer added a whole new layer to the film. Ranarangam is gaining more momentum,” he added.

The film’s director Sudheer Varma is quite happy with the positive reviews the movie is getting. He said, “Ranarangam opened to the best reports when compared to my previous films. The film has rich production and technical values.”

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner, the film’s music was composed by Prashant Pillai and Divakar Mani is the cinematographer.

Elated with the success of Ranarangam, the executive producer of the movie PDV Prasad said, “The audiences are enjoying the film. Sharwanand is seen in a mass role for the first time after Prasthanam. The film garnered good collections on its opening day and it is expected to gain more support from the audience in upcoming days.”

Sharwanand will next seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil hit ’96 under Dil Raju production.