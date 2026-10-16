‘Ranabaali will be among the best Telugu films of 2026’: Vijay Deverakonda amid poor reception

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali has opened to poor reviews. Amid the lukewarm response, Deverakonda opened up about his expectations from the film and how he felt watching it last night.

At a press meet on Friday, Vijay Deverakonda said Ranabaali would become one of the best Telugu films of 2026. “When I watched the film yesterday, I felt that it would be one of the best Telugu films of the year. I had said during the pre-release event that this film would make Telugu cinema proud. For all of us, when we look back at our filmographies — this is my 14th film — even after making 25 or 30 films, there will be certain films that people will talk about forever. The impact of those films and the performances in them will remain in people’s hearts.”

He emphasised that this period drama is not just another film for him, but an important part of his acting career. “And last night, I knew that this would be one of those films. We make films for various reasons. I have said in an earlier interview that, for some films, it is extremely important that they become hits. Generally, that is important from a business perspective.”

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Despite the low box office numbers, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he has high expectations from Ranabaali. “And this film, too, will be a big hit. I can see how it is doing, how you are receiving it, how deeply it has impacted you and how passionately you are talking about it. I have been reading your messages and reviews, sharing some of them and enjoying your reactions. You have taken this film forward,” he said.

‘The purpose was bigger’

Deverakonda, however, emphasised that the film was made with a larger purpose in mind, rather than simply to achieve box office success. “So, I know where this film is headed. But when we made it, we had something else in mind. We did not make this film merely to deliver a hit or achieve huge box office numbers. Its purpose was much bigger. We felt this was a very important story to tell our people. The way Rahul has presented it is remarkable. When you watch the film, you will discover so many layers to its world.”

“That is why everyone is talking about particular sequences and episodes from the film. I knew this was an important film for us. I am 100 per cent certain that it will remain a feather in my cap and hold a special place in the history of Telugu cinema. That is how we felt when we watched the film last night. And after hearing all your reactions today, I feel the same way. It makes me extremely happy,” he concluded.

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Rashmika requests fans to watch Ranabaali

During the press conference, Rashmika Mandanna also talked about Ranabaali. “Usually, I can disconnect from my own films and watch them as an audience member. When I watched this film yesterday, I genuinely felt that it wasn’t just about the freedom struggle against the British. It was a story about hunger, survival, struggle, love, and standing up for oneself and one’s people,” she shared.

Calling Ranabaali a ‘family film’, the actor urged fans to watch the film in theatres. “This is a family film, and I don’t mean that it is meant for a particular age group. I genuinely believe that when families watch this film together, it will spark conversations because they will be able to connect with the story. Whether a story is fictional or based on real events, its impact is different when families experience it together. I genuinely hope and pray that you watch this film with your families. I am sure your parents will have stories to share with you after watching it.”

Ranabaali is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna‘s first film after tying the knot this year, and their third project together, after hits like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.