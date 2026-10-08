Ranabaali trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika take on British Empire amid Madras famine

Mythri Movie Makers has released the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali on Thursday, offering the most comprehensive look yet at director Rahul Sankrityan’s period action drama set during the Madras famine of 1876-78. At 3 minutes and 47 seconds, the trailer covers the full sweep of the film’s narrative, from the birth of its protagonist outside a mystical cave to a full-scale war between a Rayalaseema village and the British Empire.

The trailer opens with the origin of its hero. A child is born outside a mystical cave in the hills of Rayalaseema, where a sage-like figure names him Ranabaali. From there, the trailer builds the world of Singanamala, the fictional Rayalaseema village that serves as the film’s primary setting. We see a community living on its own terms, governed by its own traditions, connected to its land and its animals, particularly horses.