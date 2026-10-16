Ranabaali Movie Review Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika’s fans cheer for period drama

Ranabaali Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda's film releases today.

Ranabaali Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali is releasing in theatres today, and this marks the couple’s first joint release since their wedding in February 2026. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-78. According to the director, the film is a fictionalised retelling of events from that era.

As per trade tracker Scanilk, Ranabaali has earned approximately Rs 4.33 in advance booking for the opening day, and has sold around 2.68 lakh tickets. Overall, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 11.50 crore for the first six days.

Story continues below this ad Vijay and Rashmika are often regarded as the most loved couple from the Telugu film industry and Ranabaali marks their third film together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. At a pre-release event on Tuesday, Vijay called Rashmika his “favourite co-star” and said, “This is our third movie together. Until this third film, you’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person. You’ve always had this crazy willpower, like a human doing work that’s almost robotic. Seeing your growth makes me feel really proud.” Ahead of the film’s release, Rashmika announced that she was adopting 400 families and pledged to cover their grocery expenses for teh next year. She shared, “There is something in the characters you play that influences you. A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me. My answer is yes, and this is one of them. This has always been me, and this is also her.” Live Updates Oct 16, 2026 11:31 AM IST Ranabaali Movie Review Live Updates: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika film is 'passable' X page Thyview wrote in its Ranabaali movie review, "Ranabaali is a frustrating waste of potential. A promising subject, some genuinely good ideas and impressive production values, but Rahul’s ambition to deliver an epic gets the better of his storytelling. The first half is passable, with the drama being its biggest strength. Rahul handles the Ranabaali-Jayamma relationship beautifully, but the buildup to the action sequences and their execution are underwhelming. The second half is a major disappointment. The screenplay becomes unnecessarily convoluted, with too many ideas and developments disrupting its rhythm and momentum. For a story dealing with suffering on such a large scale, we barely feel anything for the characters beyond the lead pair. The lack of character development severely limits its emotional impact. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a committed performance, Rashmika is impressive, and the production design stands out. The sound, however, felt strangely lifeless in my screening, though I’m unsure whether it was the theatre or the mixing. The film desperately needed a tighter screenplay, with easily 30 minutes trimmed. There is a compelling story here, but it gets buried under the weight of everything Rahul tries to accommodate. Overall, a passable first half followed by an exhausting and disappointing second half." Oct 16, 2026 11:22 AM IST Ranabaali Movie Review Live Updates: Vijay-Rashmika film records Rs 4.33 crore in advance bookings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali hit theatres today after recording an advance booking gross of Rs 4.33 crore from 2.68 lakh tickets. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film had collected Rs 1.68 crore in India net by 11.03 am on its opening day.

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