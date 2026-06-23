Ranabaali director on how Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage helps his film

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda are set to collaborate again in the upcoming period drama Ranabaali, their first film after trying the knot. In a recent interview, the film’s director Rahul Sankrityan recalled his casting choice. He also opened up about choosing The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo to play the antagonist’s role in the film.

During a chat with Variety India, Rahul Sankrityan shared the story behind the casting of Rashmika Mandanna as Vijay Devarakonda’s on-screen wife, Jayamma. He said, “Initially, we were discussing multiple options for this character. But we wanted a female actor with a pan-India presence because we want to pitch this story to the national audience as well. And that is how we signed Rashmika. They make a great pair and there is good chemistry between them.”

The director continued, “It is just a happy coincidence that they have got married because there is already a huge interest in them as a couple, and they also play a couple in this film. Actually, I wasn’t aware that they were going to make their relationship official. But after some time, Vijay informed me about their wedding plans. Their real-life relationship will help my film.”

For the unversed, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s husband says she’s ‘aware of shelf-life of actors’ amid her pregnancy

When asked about casting Vijay Deverakonda as the rebellious warrior in Ranabaali, after working together in the 2018 film Taxiwaala, Rahul Sankrityan replied, “I wanted someone who was physically strong, young-looking, and who could ride a horse, as his character rides one in the movie, which is set in the 1870s. Vijay is also very versatile and he had never explored a rural character before. So, when I discussed the idea with Vijay, he was excited.”

‘The Mummy was my favourite film’

He also spoke about getting popular Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo on board as the villain Sir Theodore Hector in Ranabaali. “The Mummy was my all-time favorite film as a child, and it had a very strong impact on me. I needed a villain who was British. We wanted an actor who not only performed well but also carried the persona of a villain. We narrowed down a few options, including the villain of ‘The Matrix.’ We decided to approach Arnold, and to our surprise, his team said he loved the script. Fortunately, since we had Mythri movies backing us, we could extend our budget to accommodate him,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Rahul further added, “I’m very excited and proud. We have already started post-production. The first half is almost ready. We’ve planned everything. I am very excited to present Arnold to the Indian audience, as there were so many people who loved him in ‘The Mummy.’ Vijay as Ranabaali is going to be a feast to watch, and also the chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika will be the highlight of this film.”

Ranabaali is set to hit the theatres on September 11.