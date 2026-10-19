Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda film sees a major dip, earns Rs 36.9 crore in first weekend

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Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay has not delivered a commercial success since the 2018 film Taxiwaala.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 09:37 AM IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Rahul Sankrityan's RanabaaliRanabaali box office day 3: Film earns Rs 37 cr worldwide.
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Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has earned Rs 36.90 crore in its opening weekend. The third film featuring the couple and their first release as a married couple opened at Rs 9.25 crore across 2,515 shows. However, the film witnessed a dip in collections over the next two days. On Sunday, it earned Rs 7.5 crore across 2,302 shows, with an occupancy rate of 56%. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has attracted nearly two million footfalls so far.

Ranabaali is Vijay Deverakonda’s first release this year, and the actor arguably needs a hit more than his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay has not delivered a commercial success since the 2018 film Taxiwaala. The couple’s last film together, Dear Comrade, which was expected to replicate the success of Geetha Govindam, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Since then, Vijay has appeared in films such as World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, The Family Star and Kingdom. None of these films managed to establish him as a consistent box-office draw.

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His last release, Kingdom, had a promising start, earning Rs 20.87 crore gross on its opening day. However, collections witnessed a sharp decline on the second day, when the film earned just Rs 8.69 crore. Despite being made on an estimated budget of Rs 130 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 87 crore worldwide.

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Meanwhile, Ranabaali marks Rashmika’s second release this year after Cocktail 2. Her previous film, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, earned Rs 147 crore against a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. Rashmika’s last major hit was Chhaava. She was also seen in the Dhanush and Nagarjuna-starrer Kuberaa, which performed well in Telugu but failed to replicate that success in Tamil, having been shot simultaneously in both languages.

Rashmika, meanwhile, has enjoyed a relatively consistent run at the box office, with films such as Pushpa, Sita Ramam, Animal and Chhaava contributing to her success in recent years.

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Given Ranabaali’s opening weekend collection, it remains to be seen whether the film can turn things around for Vijay. Monday’s collections will be crucial in determining its box-office trajectory, particularly given its reported budget of Rs 150 crore.

The last film to work commercially for the actor was Taxiwaala, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 7 crore and earned nearly Rs 30 crore at the box office.

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