Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda film sees a major dip, earns Rs 36.9 crore in first weekend

Ranabaali box office collection day 3: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has earned Rs 36.90 crore in its opening weekend. The third film featuring the couple and their first release as a married couple opened at Rs 9.25 crore across 2,515 shows. However, the film witnessed a dip in collections over the next two days. On Sunday, it earned Rs 7.5 crore across 2,302 shows, with an occupancy rate of 56%. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has attracted nearly two million footfalls so far.

Ranabaali is Vijay Deverakonda’s first release this year, and the actor arguably needs a hit more than his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay has not delivered a commercial success since the 2018 film Taxiwaala. The couple’s last film together, Dear Comrade, which was expected to replicate the success of Geetha Govindam, failed to make a mark at the box office.