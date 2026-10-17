Ranabaali box office day 1: Vijay Deverakonda’s latest makes half of Kingdom, earns Rs 16.5 cr

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Ranabaali box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda is back on screen in director Rahul Sankrityan’s period action drama Ranabaali, which is set during the Madras Famine of 1876-78. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo, the film opened to mixed reviews on Friday and had a mediocre start at the box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranabaali, which ran across 2,515 shows on Day 1, collected Rs 9.25 crore net and Rs 10.75 crore gross in India. The film grossed another Rs 5.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide opening-day collection to Rs 16.50 crore.
With an opening-day collection of Rs 9.25 crore net in India, Ranabaali has opened below Vijay Deverakonda’s last two major releases. His previous film, Kingdom, opened to Rs 18 crore net across 4,236 shows, which was almost twice of Ranabaali. Before that, Liger, which is widely considered one of the biggest disappointments of his career, opened to Rs 16 crore net with a worldwide Day 1 of Rs 24.20 crore. The Family Star, the lowest point of Deverakonda’s commercial run, opened to Rs 5.75 crore net across 3,660 shows with a worldwide gross of Rs 12.01 crore.
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A key factor behind the modest opening was the screen count. Ranabaali screened across 2,515 shows on Day 1, significantly lower than the 4,236 shows Kingdom had and the 3,660 shows The Family Star received. The reduced count is largely attributed to Jailer 2, which released a day earlier on October 15 and retained a dominant share of screens across South India on its second day, directly competing with Ranabaali for auditoriums in the Telugu states.
Ranabaali is the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan, following Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy. It is also the third on-screen pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and the first since their wedding in February. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, with music by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Nirav Shah and Jishnu Bhattacharjee.