‘Ranabaali is alternate history, pure fantasy born out of anger,’ says director Rahul Sankrityan

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali has an interesting similarity with Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. For the unversed, Inglourious Basterds is an alternate history film where certain historical events are modified for cinematic liberty. Director Rahul Sankrityan has followed the same principle for Ranabaali where he has cast South African actor, Arnold Vosloo, in the role of the antagonist.

Arnold, best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy franchise, plays Sir Theodore Hector in the film. The character is based on Sir Richard Temple, the British commissioner who oversaw the Madras Famine of 1876-78, which reportedly resulted in the death of approximately 10 million people. Rahul spoke about the “alternate history” angle of the film and shared with Gulte Pro, “Ranabaali is pure fantasy to me, born out of anger. Nowadays, people call it alternate history. The film talks about how it’d look if things happened differently. How would it be? When you hear that kind of history, you feel like, if I were there or had a chance, I’d do things differently. There’s this sort of urge or anger. That anger gives rise to fantasy.”