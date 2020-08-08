Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding LIVE UPDATES

It is D-Day for Rana Daggubati! (Photo: Suresh Productions/Twitter) It is D-Day for Rana Daggubati! (Photo: Suresh Productions/Twitter)

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot today. The ceremony will be held keeping in my mind all precautions regarding Covid-19. Everybody at the ceremony will be tested for coronavirus. Sanitisers will be provided and social distancing will be maintained. A bio-secure environment will also be created to make sure everybody at the event remains safe.

“Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” Rana Daggubati’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu told Times of India.

Rana, best known for the Baahubali duology, made the relationship public on May 12. He tweeted a picture of both and captioned it, “And she said Yes.” On May 21, 2020, Rana tweeted two photos of himself with Miheeka Bajaj in traditional attire and captioned it, “And it’s official!!” The photos were from the engagement ceremony.

He had earlier spoken about marrying amid a global pandemic. He said, “I found the strangest time to get married.”