Rana Daggubati unveils ‘interesting’ trailer of Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kavalenu

The trailer of Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma-starrer Varudu Kavalenu was unveiled on Thursday by Rana Daggubati in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Rana Daggubati said, “Naga Shaurya is a good guy. Varudu Kavalenu is a great title and is apt for Shaurya. Even if one doesn’t reveal the hero’s name, looking at the title, we can expect that Naga Shaurya is the hero of the film. The trailer is interesting. Theatres are back. Movies are back. Naga Shaurya is back with Varudu Kavalenu. I wish all the best for the entire team. Today, I didn’t come here as a guest. I came for my Bheemla Nayak producer Naga Vamsi. I came straight from the shooting location. I am sure he will taste success with Varudu Kavalenu too.”

Naga Shaurya thanked Rana for launching the trailer. He said, “During the success party of Chalo, director Sowjanya came to me and asked me whether I would do a film if I like her story. She told me the storyline of Varudu Kavalenu, and I was mighty impressed. After the complete narration, I felt that the movie would be a big hit.”

“The movie is made in such a way that both family and youth audiences would enjoy it thoroughly. We are all quite confident of the film’s success. I am proud to choose the story of Varudu Kavalenu and be a part of it. Thanks to Rana Daggubati for coming all the way and releasing our film’s trailer,” the actor added.

Besides Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma, debutant director Lakshmi Sowjanya’s Varudu Kavalenu also stars Nadiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Ananth, Kiriti Damaraju, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Arjun Kalyan, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Siddiksha.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film is all set for a theatrical release on October 29.