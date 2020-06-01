Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot in August?

Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in May. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram) Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in May. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

A grand three-day wedding is being planned for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Miheeka’s mother Bunty Balaji, who is also an event planner, is putting together the wedding, which is set to take place in August.

According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot on August 8, after two days of pre-wedding festivities on August 6 and 7.

Bunty Balaji is said to be planning a foolproof wedding that would not be deterred by any unforeseen challenges that may arise in these uncertain times.

At present, the wedding is expected to take place in the presence of family and close friends, say around 80-100 guests. But, it may change depending on the reality of the time.

Also Read ~ Rana Daggubati: I found the strangest time to get married

Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj in a simple engagement ceremony in May this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd