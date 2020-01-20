Rana Daggubati starrer Virataparvam wraps up Kerala schedule

Rana Daggubati’s next film, Virataparvam, is scheduled to release later this year. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram) Rana Daggubati’s next film, Virataparvam, is scheduled to release later this year. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and along with the tem of Virataparvam recently flew to Kerala to shoot some climax sequences in its dense forests. Besides Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra also took part in the filming that got wrapped up on Monday.

Revealing about the status of the movie, a source exclusively told Indianexpress.com, “We wrapped up the Kerala schedule today (Monday). In this schedule, some major sequences that come in the climax were shot in the dense forest locations, involving Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Naveen Chandra, and another main cast. With this schedule, the filming of some crucial sequences has come to an end. And, the remaining action part will be shot in the upcoming schedule.”

Directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame, the plot of Virataparvam is set in the 1990s in the backdrop of Naxalism. Bollywood actress Nandita Das, Eswari Rao, and Zareena Wahab will be seen in other pivotal roles.

While Stefan Ritcher is doing action choreography, Dani Sanchez-Lopez is handling the cinematography. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are bankrolling the project under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners respectively.

The film is scheduled to release later this year.

