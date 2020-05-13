Rana Daggubati set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj before December, reveals Suresh Babu

Rana Daggubati will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: miheekabajaj7/Instagram) Rana Daggubati will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: miheekabajaj7/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati surprised his fans on Tuesday with the announcement of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. He shared a photo of himself and his ladylove, and wrote, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj”. Not just Daggubati’s fans, friends and colleagues, even his family is excited about the announcement.

“During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them,” Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Hyderabad Times.

Hinting at a December wedding for the couple, he added, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding.”

Miheeka Bajaj is a Hyderabad based entrepreneur who runs an interior design and decor business.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of his movies, Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.

