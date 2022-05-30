scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets a release date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's much awaited Virata Parvam was earlier scheduled for a July 1 release. However, the makers on Monday announced that they are preponing the film's release.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 7:43:37 pm
rana daggubati, sai pallavi virata parvamVirata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula.

The makers of the Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam on Monday announced that the film will hit screens on June 17. The movie, which has seen several delays due to the pandemic, was earlier scheduled to release on July 1.

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, Virata Parvam will narrate a love story in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana region. While Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya, Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer Vennela.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling the film.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from Rana and Sai, the Venu Udugula directorial stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |It’s a wrap for Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced the wrap of his Netflix project titled Rana Naidu. The series will mark his first OTT project with his uncle and actor Venkatesh. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is looking forward to begin work on a Kamal Haasan production.

Earlier this month, retweeting a set of photos, Sai wrote, “This meeting had me hoping that I’d learn lessons to become a better actor from ‘The Kamal sir’ himself but I walked out of there, subconsciously picking up traits that will make me a better person. This was special! Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir! I’m happy to be a part of this.”

Sai Pallavi also has Gargi in her kitty.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Avneet Kaur sets temperature soaring in the Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement