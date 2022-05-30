Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam gets a release date

The makers of the Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam on Monday announced that the film will hit screens on June 17. The movie, which has seen several delays due to the pandemic, was earlier scheduled to release on July 1.

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, Virata Parvam will narrate a love story in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana region. While Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya, Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer Vennela.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling the film.

Apart from Rana and Sai, the Venu Udugula directorial stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced the wrap of his Netflix project titled Rana Naidu. The series will mark his first OTT project with his uncle and actor Venkatesh. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, is looking forward to begin work on a Kamal Haasan production.

Earlier this month, retweeting a set of photos, Sai wrote, “This meeting had me hoping that I’d learn lessons to become a better actor from ‘The Kamal sir’ himself but I walked out of there, subconsciously picking up traits that will make me a better person. This was special! Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir! I’m happy to be a part of this.”

Sai Pallavi also has Gargi in her kitty.