Rana Daggubati reacts to Vetrimaaran’s veiled dig at Dhurandhar, says, ‘No victors in wars, everybody loses’

With the release of director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, the topic of propaganda films has once again come under the spotlight, reigniting debates. While Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026), received rave reviews from various quarters, they also drew intense criticism for purportedly whitewashing some of the central government’s policies and actions, including the 2016 demonetisation, which caused significant upheaval across the country.

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Among those who took a dig at Dhurandhar, albeit indirectly, was Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran. At the recent trailer launch of Neelira, helmed by Someetharan, Vetrimaaran stated without naming Dhurandhar, “This film (Neelira) doesn’t talk about hate or advocate violence. It is not a propaganda film. It is not made to promote an ideology with crores of rupees. It does not aim to monetise hatred or violence to earn Rs 100 crore. On that basis, this is a film that does not caricature any race, community, or religious sect. It presents events without directly criticising anyone. Our writer has done an extraordinary job.”