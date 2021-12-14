Rana Daggubati promises epic clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak in new teaser

Marking the birthday of actor Rana Daggubati, a teaser video titled Swag of Daniel Shekar was unveiled by the Bheemla Nayak makers on Tuesday. Sharing the teaser link on Twitter, the film’s production house Sithara Entertainments wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Raging DANIEL SHEKAR ~ @RanaDaggubati. An Epic Clash awaits, in theatres 12 Jan 2022.”

In the 35-second teaser, an intense Rana Daggubati breathes fire. His fierce screen presence as Daniel Shekar promises an epic clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. It also looks as if the role is tailor-made for him as the actor’s intensity is quite impressive. Rana’s outburst is interspersed with the visuals of Pawan Kalyan, and it leaves us wanting more.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the film stars Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Raghubabu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran, Chitti, and Pammi Sai.

Trivikram has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame is the movie’s director. Bheemla Nayak is on the last schedule of shooting, and it will release on January 12.

On the work front, Rana has Virataparvam and Rana Naidu in the pipeline.