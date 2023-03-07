Rana Daggubati on swearing at uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu: ‘While dubbing I was like I would have never said this to him’

Actor Venkatesh is popular in Tollywood for his family-friendly films. However, in the upcoming Hindi series Rana Naidu, the actor is playing the role of a menacing father, who has bones to pick with his son Rana (Rana Daggubati). The series is the Hindi adaptation of the hit American series Ray Donavan, which is about the story of a fixer, who helps high-profile clients out of scandals but finds it hard to solve the problems in his family.

Rana Naidu mainly revolves around the dysfunctional family of Rana and the ugly feud between Rana and his father Naga. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Rana Daggubati shared how it was a bit uneasy for him to do the role as he had to swear at his real-life uncle Venkatesh.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati on RRR euphoria: Feel I am part of the victory

Rana said, “There was a nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already. Also, it was in Hindi, and it was not our language of communication. So, it was actors doing it. But it got really crazy while dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like ‘Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.’ So, we did well in Hindi as we didn’t know the foul words and anything enough, I guess.”

The series marks Rana Daggubati’s debut in the OTT space. Though he was offered many series before, the actor felt that those scripts were basically films that were stretched to fit the format. On the other hand, Rana says Rana Naidu has enough to justify the form.

Created by Karan Anushman and directed by Suparn S Varma, the series also stars Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Adithya Menon, and Priya Banerjee.