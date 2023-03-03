Rana Daggubati on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to reveal battle with Myositis: ‘Not necessary for everyone to talk about it’

Actor Rana Daggubati feels that every celebrity should be allowed to reveal what they want to and what they don’t about their personal lives, and that it is ‘not necessary’ for the same rules to apply to everybody. He was speaking in context of Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu going public about her battle with autoimmune disease Myositis last year.

Samantha revealed on social media that she is under treatment for Myositis, and that doctors are hopeful that she will make a quick recovery. When asked if by sharing their personal struggles, actors can become a voice for the people, Rana told Siddharth Kannan, “It’s each one to their own. It’s how each one speaks about it and about when each one speaks about it.”

Rana revealed that he reached out to Samantha when he got to know about her medical condition, and that they “speak very often.” The Baahubali actor further elaborated about why he thinks it is important for everyone to overcome their struggles and why it is not necessary to share it with the public.

“See, everyone has hardships in their life, and noone’s life is smooth. Everyone will have something that is life-changing, that’s life-threatening. It’s about how you deal with it, and when you want to speak about it. So, it’s not that everyone has to sit and talk about all sad. It’s not necessary. It’s important that sad things happen but the beauty is to get back up and keep going,” Rana said.

Rana will soon be seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, in which he will be sharing the screen with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time. The series is the Hindi remake of American series Ray Donovan.

The actor had earlier revealed that they decided to not dub the swear words into Telugu, to ensure that Venkatesh’s family audience doesn’t feel hurt. In an interview with Film Companion, Rana said, “You know how (when) you convert basic Hindi lines to Telugu, it sounds a little bit off? Me saying it is still okay, but Venky (Venkatesh) saying it is just impossible, there’s no way that’s going to happen. So, we were like these guys are from Hyderabad and they speak Hindi so let’s leave them in Hindi, so a lot of it is in Hindi as it is. But we’re making sure that Venky’s audiences are not hurt too much.”