Rana Daggubati on his life-or-death situation in 2018: Family and films helped me get back to life

Actor Rana Daggubati recently graced Samantha Akkineni’s show Sam Jam Samantha. On the Aha show, he opened up about the time he was diagnosed with heart complications and kidney failure.

Rana described the period as “a pause in my life.”

“I had to start shooting for Aranya. For the film, I had to use a different lens for my eye for which I had to get Lasik surgery done. So, I went to the hospital where the doctor told me that my blood pressure was unstable due to which the operation could not be carried out. I was trying to wrap my head around what happened. I was asked to go to another hospital where after several tests, I was informed that my blood pressure was 220/190. By 10 in the night, the head of the hospital told me that there is something wrong with me, but they have not been able to figure it out yet,” the actor recalled.

Samantha Akkineni interrupted Rana Daggubati to tell the audience that while the actor is narrating the episode with a smile on his face, his family, including her, were shocked.

Rana then told the audience that he flew to the US for treatment. The doctors there identified the actual problem.

“I flew to the US with my father where I was tested for three days. The doctor informed, ‘You were born with high blood pressure because of which a bunch of damages have happened to your body. You have failed kidneys and calcification around your heart.'”

The 35-year-old said the doctor informed him that if he does not get treated now, there is “70% chance of a stroke or a hemorrhage and 30% chance of death in six months to a year.”

“When such information is given, you don’t know how to process it but accepting it was too hard. My father, who is like a rock for me, I saw him weak,” Rana said.

A photo of Rana Daggubati after the diagnosis

The Housefull 4 actor revealed that doctors, after going through his lifestyle, advised him to “stop smoking, stop eating meat and stop drinking.”

A teary-eyed Samantha Akkineni gave an insight into how Rana Daggubati changed his lifestyle. She spoke about how Rana is a superhero for her because the way he handled the situation was commendable and inspiring.

Rana said, “When something like this happens, it is sure a physical problem but also more of a mental problem. For me, I drew my strength from my mother and my family. Second, came movies.”

He narrated how Avengers character Thanos inspired him to fight and get back on his feet.

“In the second or third day of my hospitalisation, I watched Avengers Infinity. 10 minutes into it, I got lost because it is such a great film. I imagined myself as the Thanos. In the film, every hero loses, but Thanos wins. That is when I thought to myself, ‘That’s it! This is what I need,'” the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor concluded.

The Sam Jam Samantha episode featuring Rana Daggubati is currently streaming on Aha.

