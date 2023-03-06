Rana Daggubati on RRR euphoria: Feel I am part of the victory

The recognition that SS Rajamouli’s lavishly mounted RRR has brought to Indian cinema is nothing short of a moment of pride for the country, says actor Rana Daggubati. Having worked with Rajamouli on the Indian epic drama franchise Baahubali, Daggubati described the filmmaker as a “visionary” who has brought the focus of the world on Indian films.

“It is amazing that Rajamouli as a filmmaker and a visionary is pushing the envelope of cinema consistently. He has just blurred all the lines, he did that within our country, he did that with the world. It’s going to be a great time for films overall in India,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“It is just extreme pride in a way, every time whether it is pictures of them (RRR team) or them speaking at a platform, it is just an extreme high for me because I feel I am part of that victory because I am so close to all of them,” he said.

Ever since its worldwide release in five languages last year, RRR has been setting new records.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, it is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. The movie is up for the Best Original Song Oscar for its foot-tapping Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, which already scooped up a Golden Globe win — the first Indian song to do so.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the singers of “Naatu Naatu”, are set to perform the Oscar-nominated song at the upcoming awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

Daggubati, also a childhood friend of RRR star Ram Charan, is pleased with the rise of Telugu cinema but said the industry too had its anxious moments.

“I remember in Telugu we were worried when Tamil dubbed films were coming because big Rajini sir’s Robot or Shankar sir’s films were coming and we just felt like a small industry.

“But the only way to compete is we made a cinema that is bigger and bigger. And we didn’t know so much about Kannada cinema till KGF and Kantara landed. So, everyone has their time and everyone will reinvent themselves and make great stories,” he said.

Reflecting on the rise of south cinema in recent years, the 38-year-old actor said it is just a phase which will pass. “Hindi cinema has given us cinema that nobody else has, whether it is the romantic world or the song and dance that they have created or created extreme niche genres and it all happened because Hindi cinema existed.

“It is just that it is taking a different turn and every single time it happens and it happens in every industry and you need to compete at some point,” he added.

Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his web series Rana Naidu, in which he will be seen alongside his actor-uncle Venkatesh. The Netflix crime drama, which is an official adaptation of the popular American drama series Ray Donovan, will premiere on March 10.