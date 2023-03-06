scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Rana Daggubati on RRR euphoria: Feel I am part of the victory

Rana Daggubati believes that SS Rajamouli's extravagant film, RRR, has bestowed a moment of great pride upon India by highlighting the country's film industry.

Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati will next be seen in Rana Naidu. (Photo: RanaDaggubati/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Rana Daggubati on RRR euphoria: Feel I am part of the victory
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The recognition that SS Rajamouli’s lavishly mounted RRR has brought to Indian cinema is nothing short of a moment of pride for the country, says actor Rana Daggubati. Having worked with Rajamouli on the Indian epic drama franchise Baahubali, Daggubati described the filmmaker as a “visionary” who has brought the focus of the world on Indian films.

“It is amazing that Rajamouli as a filmmaker and a visionary is pushing the envelope of cinema consistently. He has just blurred all the lines, he did that within our country, he did that with the world. It’s going to be a great time for films overall in India,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Also Read |Rana Daggubati answers why Telugu film industry, run by ‘powerful families’, doesn’t get flak for nepotism like Bollywood does

“It is just extreme pride in a way, every time whether it is pictures of them (RRR team) or them speaking at a platform, it is just an extreme high for me because I feel I am part of that victory because I am so close to all of them,” he said.

Ever since its worldwide release in five languages last year, RRR has been setting new records.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, it is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. The movie is up for the Best Original Song Oscar for its foot-tapping Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”, which already scooped up a Golden Globe win — the first Indian song to do so.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the singers of “Naatu Naatu”, are set to perform the Oscar-nominated song at the upcoming awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.

Daggubati, also a childhood friend of RRR star Ram Charan, is pleased with the rise of Telugu cinema but said the industry too had its anxious moments.

Advertisement

“I remember in Telugu we were worried when Tamil dubbed films were coming because big Rajini sir’s Robot or Shankar sir’s films were coming and we just felt like a small industry.

“But the only way to compete is we made a cinema that is bigger and bigger. And we didn’t know so much about Kannada cinema till KGF and Kantara landed. So, everyone has their time and everyone will reinvent themselves and make great stories,” he said.

Reflecting on the rise of south cinema in recent years, the 38-year-old actor said it is just a phase which will pass. “Hindi cinema has given us cinema that nobody else has, whether it is the romantic world or the song and dance that they have created or created extreme niche genres and it all happened because Hindi cinema existed.

Advertisement
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“It is just that it is taking a different turn and every single time it happens and it happens in every industry and you need to compete at some point,” he added.

Also Read
Manoj Manchu
Manoj Manchu ties the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, see photos
Allu Arjun Oo Antava DJ Martin Garrix
Allu Arjun has a 'fun night' in Hyderabad as he shakes a leg on Pushpa so...
Dil Raju addresses plagiarism allegations against Balagam
ram charan and upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: 'Thrilled to have ...

Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his web series Rana Naidu, in which he will be seen alongside his actor-uncle Venkatesh. The Netflix crime drama, which is an official adaptation of the popular American drama series Ray Donovan, will premiere on March 10.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:08 IST
Next Story

Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.73 against US dollar in early trade

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar the Entertainers tour
Inside Akshay Kumar-led The Entertainers tour with Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close