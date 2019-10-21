Rana Daggubati to play a Naxalite in Virataparvam, will begin shooting in November

Actor Rana Daggubati who is returned from the US recently, is now gearing up to participate in the shoot of Virataparvam. According to a source, the Baahubali star will join the sets from November and the film’s team is planning to picturise crucial scenes involving the major cast in a long schedule which will go on till the end of December. Interestingly, Rana will be seen as a Naxalite in the movie, which is set in the 1990s in the backdrop of rural Telangana.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a source exclusively said, “Rana will be joining the sets of Virataparvam in November. As of now, the major scenes featuring Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das have been canned in the earlier schedules. The combination scenes of Rana, Sai Pallavi, and Nandita Das are yet to be canned. Rana is portraying a Naxal character in the movie which is going to be an extraordinary one with a solid content, while Nandita Das will be seen as a human rights activist.”

Adding further the source said, “The conflict of views between Rana’s character and Sai Pallavi’s character and between Nandita Das’ character and Rana’s form the core theme of the movie. Despite having the chances of getting differing opinions on the film’s content from different sectors, director Venu Udugula is determined to narrate the story with an utmost realistic approach.”

Revealing the details of the upcoming schedules, the source said, “The team is planning a major schedule that will continue in the entire December and it might also go on till mid-January if needed. The makers are planning to release the movie in summer.”

Jointly produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu Daggubati, Virataparvam also stars Priyamani in a pivotal role.