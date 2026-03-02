Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and others descend at Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios

Actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a grand pre-wedding reception for the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios, Gandipet-Kokapet on March 2. The evening brought together some of the biggest names in Telugu and South Indian cinema under one roof, all gathered to celebrate Sirish and Reddy ahead of their wedding this Friday.

The who’s who of Tollywood made their way to the studios through the evening. Actors Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, and Rajendra Prasad were among the senior industry figures who turned up. Nagarjuna came with wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya. Rana Daggubati, one of Telugu cinema’s most recognizable faces in the pan-India space, was also present at the celebration. Ram Charan, who had also attended the Pelli Koduku ceremony a day earlier, was present at the reception as well.