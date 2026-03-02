Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rana Daggubati, Nani, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and others descend at Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios
From Nagarjuna and Rana Daggubati to Sukumar and Thaman, the Telugu film industry came together at Allu Studios on Monday to celebrate actor Allu Sirish ahead of his wedding to Nayanika Reddy on Friday.
Actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a grand pre-wedding reception for the Telugu film industry at Allu Studios, Gandipet-Kokapet on March 2. The evening brought together some of the biggest names in Telugu and South Indian cinema under one roof, all gathered to celebrate Sirish and Reddy ahead of their wedding this Friday.
The who’s who of Tollywood made their way to the studios through the evening. Actors Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, and Rajendra Prasad were among the senior industry figures who turned up. Nagarjuna came with wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya. Rana Daggubati, one of Telugu cinema’s most recognizable faces in the pan-India space, was also present at the celebration. Ram Charan, who had also attended the Pelli Koduku ceremony a day earlier, was present at the reception as well.
The directors’ table had no shortage of talent. Atlee, Boyapati Srinu, Sukumar, VV Vinayak, Srinu Vaitla, Maruthi, Meher Ramesh, Anil Ravipudi, and Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph all attended, making it a gathering that cut across film industries.
Music director Thaman, one of the most in-demand composers in Telugu cinema today, was also among those who turned up to extend his wishes to the groom. Nani, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, Naveen Polishetty, Narne Nithin, Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ravindran, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Manchu Lakshmi were also spotted at the venue.
Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary was among the prominent faces who attended, adding to the already impressive turnout from the film fraternity.
Comedy stalwarts Brahmanandam, Ali, Suniel, and Vennela Kishore brought their warmth to the celebration. Nagababu, the head of the Mega family’s extended circle, arrived with his wife, while popular anchor Suma kept the evening’s energy going with her characteristic charm.
Allu Sirish himself had announced the event on social media, writing, “Nayanika and I are having an intimate wedding with family and friends on 6th March. But we are excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.”
Also Read: Inside Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku: Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan join Allu family’s emotional kick-off
The reception, held four days before the wedding, offered members of the film fraternity an opportunity to celebrate with the family, as the ceremony itself is being reserved for relatives and close friends. Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy chose March 6 for their wedding, the same date his elder brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05