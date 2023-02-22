scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Rana Daggubati on nepotism: ‘If you can’t carry on your parents’ legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family’

Telugu stars Rana Daggubati and Nani will talk about nepotism in the upcoming episode of SonyLIV's talk show Nijam With Smita.

Nani, Rana DaggubatiNani and Rana Daggubati on Nijam With Smita.
Debates around nepotism will continue as long as star kids keep entering film industries. In the upcoming episode of SonyLIV’s talk show Nijam With Smita, featuring Nani and Rana Daggubati, the topic of nepotism will come up for discussion. While Nani is an outsider, who made a name for himself in the industry, Rana carries the legacy of the Akkineni-Daggubati family.

In a teaser of the episode, Nani makes an observation about how audiences are responsible for encouraging nepotism. He compared the market of his and Ram Charan’s movies and said, “One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first movie.”

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati opined that it is a mark of pride to carry the legacy of your parents, and failing in the task would be a disservice to them. He said, “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family.”

The promo also promise a lot of light-hearted moments between the two actors. The episode will be released on SonyLIV on February 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is awaiting the release of his film Dasara, and Rana Daggubati will be seen in the Netflix show Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan.

